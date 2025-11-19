Russian barrage kills 25 in Ukraine as Zelensky holds talks with Turkish leader

A large Russian drone and missile barrage has killed 25 people, including three children, and injured dozens more in Ukraine overnight, officials said.

The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey for talks on finding a settlement that might end Russia’s invasion of his country.

The night-time attack hit two nine-storey apartment blocks in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine, according to interior minister Ihor Klymenko.

Emergency crews were sifting through the rubble in daylight to find any survivors, he said.

Rescue workers put out a fire at a residential building damaged by a Russian strike on Ternopil (Rostyslav Kovalchuk.AP)

At least 73 people were reported injured, including 15 children.

Russia fired 476 strike and decoy drones, as well as 48 missiles of various types, at Ukrainian targets overnight, Ukraine’s air force said.

The bombardment included 47 cruise missiles, with air defences intercepting all but six of them, the air force said. Western-supplied F-16 and Mirage-2000 jets intercepted at least 10 cruise missiles, it said.

“Every brazen attack against ordinary life indicates that the pressure on Russia (to stop the war) is insufficient,” Mr Zelensky wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The Ukrainian leader said he would meet Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, later Wednesday as part of his efforts to diplomatically isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and bring more international pressure to bear on him.

“Foremost, we will discuss maximum capabilities to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just peace,” Mr Zelensky said of his talks with Mr Erdogan, adding that the leaders have “good relations”.

Rescuers evacuate an elderly woman after a residential building was hit in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv (Andrii Marienko/AP)

Mr Zelensky also said: “We see some positions and signals from the United States, well, let’s see tomorrow.”

He did not elaborate but tough new American sanctions on Russia’s oil industry, devised to push Mr Putin to the negotiating table, are due to take effect on Friday.

A senior Turkish official initially said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would join Mr Zelensky in Turkey, but backtracked later in the day and said Mr Witkoff would not be coming.

The Ukrainian city of Ternopil, located around 120 miles from the Polish border, sits in a part of relatively peaceful western Ukraine where many people from the east and south moved to as they fled danger along the front line.

Almost 50 people were injured in Russian strikes on three other Ukrainian regions.

Russia’s defence ministry said it attacked Ukrainian energy facilities and military-industrial targets, including long-range drone depots, in retaliation against strikes by Kyiv on Russian territory.

Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets and two F-16s were scrambled in Romania when a drone entered the Nato member’s airspace during the Russian attacks, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said.

A rescuer works at a residential building which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike on Ternopil (Rostyslav Kovalchuk/AP)

The Polish military said that Polish and allied aircraft were deployed in the middle of the night as a preventive measure.

Poland’s Rzeszow and Lublin airports were closed temporarily to prioritise military aviation, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said.

In north-eastern Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Russian drones injured 46 people, including two girls, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram.

Drones hit several city districts, at least 16 residential buildings, an ambulance station, school and other civilian infrastructure, he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ukraine fired four American-supplied ATACMS missiles at the Russian city of Voronezh on Tuesday.

All four were intercepted, the ministry said, adding there were no casualties.

Ukraine’s General Staff on Tuesday reported firing ATACMS missiles at Russia without offering details.