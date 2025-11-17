Rail line blast was ‘unprecedented act of sabotage’, Polish prime minister says

A railway line linking Warsaw to south-eastern Poland was damaged by a weekend explosion that the prime minister has called an “unprecedented act of sabotage”.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who visited the site on Monday, said the line is “crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine”.

“Unfortunately, the worst fears have been confirmed,” Mr Tusk said in a statement.

“An act of sabotage has occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin route (in the village of Mika). An explosion has destroyed the railway track.”

A train driver on the line between the capital Warsaw and Lublin reported track irregularities at around 7.40am local time on Sunday.

Further inspection determined there was damage to a section of track near the village of Mika, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south east of Warsaw, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosion and damage occurred late on Saturday or early on Sunday.

Two passengers and several staff members were on the train but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday that the army plans to examine 120 kilometres (74.5 miles) of the Warsaw-Lublin-Hrubieszow line, which links the capital to Ukraine by rail and road.

A second train was damaged separately on Sunday and the incident is under investigation, minister of interior Marcin Kierwinski said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, second right, visits the site of the rail line in Mika that was damaged by sabotage, near Deblin, Poland (KPRM/AP)

A train on the Swinoujscie to Rzeszow route was forced to stop on Sunday night about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Lublin after the overhead electrical cables that powered the train were damaged, Mr Kierwinski said in a statement.

There were 475 passengers on board but no injuries were reported.

Polish authorities have detained dozens of people over suspected sabotage and espionage since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Poland has accused Russia of being behind some of these acts.

Deputy interior minister Maciej Duszczyk appealed against jumping to conclusions about the identity of the perpetrators “because Russia isn’t so powerful that every arson, every situation of this kind, is provoked by Russia”.

But Mr Duszczyk also told Polsat television that “this cannot be ruled out or ignored in any way”.

Mr Tusk vowed that Poland will “catch the perpetrators, whoever they are”.