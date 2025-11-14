‘Fatalities’ reported after double-decker crashes into bus shelter

A double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in Stockholm on Friday, causing fatalities and injuries, police said.

Police said that several people were hit but they were not immediately giving information on their number, gender or ages.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3.23pm on Friday.

The vehicle rammed into the bus shelter on Valhallavagen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Ostermalm district.

The area is in the northern part of the city, near the Royal Institute of Technology.

Police were treating the crash as “involuntary manslaughter” but were still investigating.

It was not immediately clear what the cause was.

Swedish news agency TT said police confirmed that the driver had been detained and would be questioned to determine what happened.

Emergency services said the vehicle – a regular city bus – was not in service and no passengers were on board, TT reported.