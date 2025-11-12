Israel’s president says settler violence against Palestinians must end

Israel’s president has condemned what he called a “shocking and serious” attack by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, demanding an end to a growing wave of settler violence in the occupied territory.

President Isaac Herzog’s comments added a powerful voice to what has been muted criticism by top Israeli officials of the settler violence.

Mr Herzog’s position, while largely ceremonial, is meant to serve as a moral compass and unifying force for the country.

Mr Herzog said the violence committed by a “handful” of perpetrators “crosses a red line”, adding in a social media post that “all state authorities must act decisively to eradicate the phenomenon and to strengthen the IDF fighters and security forces who protect us day and night”.

Damage following an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Beit Lid (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

His remarks came after dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf in the West Bank on Tuesday, setting fire to vehicles and other property before clashing with Israeli soldiers.

A top Israeli commander echoed Mr Herzog’s comments, saying that such violence by an “anarchist fringe” from within the Israeli settler community is unacceptable and will be dealt with “firmly”.

Central command chief Major General Avi Bluth denounced what he called an “unacceptable situation” that forces significant resources to be diverted from bolstering security and conducting counter-terrorism operations”.

“The reality in which anarchist fringe youth act violently against innocent civilians and against security forces is unacceptable and is extremely serious,” Mr Bluth said.

“It must be dealt with firmly.”

Tuesday’s violence in the West Bank was the latest in a series of attacks by young settlers that have surged since the war in Gaza erupted two years ago.

The attacks have intensified in recent weeks as Palestinians harvest their olive trees in an annual ritual.

The UN humanitarian office last week reported more Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank in October than in any other month since it began keeping track in 2006. There were more than 260 attacks, the office said.

Palestinians and human rights workers accuse the Israeli army and police of failing to halt attacks by settlers.

Israel’s government is dominated by far-right proponents of the settler movement including finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who formulates settlement policy, and Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the nation’s police force.

In Tuesday’s incident, the army said soldiers responded to settler attacks in two Palestinian villages.

It said the settlers fled to a nearby industrial zone and attacked soldiers and damaged a military vehicle.

Israeli police said four Israelis were arrested in what it described as “extremist violence”, while the Israeli military said four Palestinians were wounded.

Palestinian official Muayyad Shaaban, who heads the government’s Commission against the Wall and Settlements, said the settlers set fire to four dairy trucks, farmland, tin shacks and tents belonging to a Bedouin community.

He said the attacks were part of a campaign to drive Palestinians from their land and accused Israel of giving the settlers protection and immunity.

He called for sanctions against groups that “sponsor and support the colonial settlement terrorism project”.