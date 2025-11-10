Ex-French president Sarkozy to be released from jail under judicial supervision

A Paris appeals court has decided to release former French President Nicolas Sarkozy from prison and place him under judicial supervision.

Monday’s announcement came less than three weeks after Sarkozy began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

Sarkozy will be banned from leaving the French territory, the court said. An appeal trial is expected to take place later.

Sarkozy became the first former French head of state in modern times to be put behind bars after his conviction on September 25. He denies wrongdoing.