Car blast near New Delhi’s historic Red Fort kills at least eight people

A car explosion near the historic Red Fort in India’s capital on Monday killed eight people and injured at least 19 others, police in New Delhi said.

The blast, which triggered a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, took place near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the fire services said.

The cause is being investigated.

Security officials inspect damaged vehicles after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)

New Delhi’s international airport, metro stations and government buildings were placed on a high security alert after the explosion, the government said.

Om Prakash Gupta, a witness who lives close to the scene, said he was at home when he heard a loud explosion.

“I rushed out with my children and saw several vehicles on fire, body parts all over,” he told The Associated Press.

He said he saw one body on the windscreen of a car.

A cab driver, who gave his name as just Shahrukh, said he heard a loud explosion.

“I came out of the car and started running along with others on the road,” he said.

Ambulances lined up after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India (AP)

A former imperial palace, the Red Fort is a major tourist attraction in the Old Delhi section of the city.

Local media footage showed damaged vehicles and a police cordon at the site.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesman for the city’s police force, told the AP that at least eight people were killed, and several others injured.

“We are investigating the cause of the blast,” he said.

The fire service said the blast injured 19 people, who were being treated at a government hospital.

Images from the scene showed some shattered windowpanes and mangled pieces of vehicles while plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Officials inspect damaged vehicles after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)

Home Minister Amit Shah told local media that a Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort.

He said CCTV footage from cameras in the area will form part of the investigation.

“We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account,” Mr Shah said.

“All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on social media site X: “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening.

“May the injured recover at the earliest.”

The 17th century Red Fort monument is one of India’s most high-profile tourist attractions.

Located six kilometres (3.7 miles) from the parliament, it is where Indian prime ministers deliver their annual Independence Day speeches on August 15.

The investigation is being conducted by the National Investigation Agency, India’s federal terror investigating agency, and other agencies.