Three dead and 15 injured in Tenerife tidal surge

Strong waves have killed three people on Spain’s Canary Islands by pulling them into the Atlantic Ocean during a tidal surge, officials have said.

Another 15 were injured in four incidents along the coast of Tenerife on Saturday, according to emergency services.

A man and a woman died and several others were injured after strong waves pulled them into the ocean in La Guancha, Puerto de la Cruz and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, emergency services said on Sunday. A third man was found dead in the ocean near a beach in Granadilla.

Authorities had warned people of a tidal surge and strong winds, advising them not to walk along coastal paths and avoid putting themselves at risk by taking photos and videos of the rough seas.