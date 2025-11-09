Super typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines as one million evacuated

Super Typhoon Fung-wong has slammed ashore in the north-eastern coast of the Philippines, where the massive storm has already left at least two people dead and forced more than a million to evacuate from areas at risk of flash floods, landslide and tidal surges.

Fung-wong blew into Dinalungan town in Aurora province on Sunday night, with sustained winds of up to 115mph and maximum gusts of 143mph.

The biggest storm to threaten the Philippines in years, Fung-wong could cover two-thirds of the archipelago with its 1,118-mile wide rain and wind band, forecasters said.

It arrived from the Pacific while the nation is still dealing with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Kalmaegi. That storm left at least 224 people dead in central island provinces on Tuesday before hitting Vietnam, where at least five were killed.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has declared a state of emergency due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected calamity from Fung-wong, which is called Uwan in the Philippines.

More than 200 people were killed in Typhoon Kalmaegi, which swept the Philippines on Tuesday (Jacqueline Hernandez/AP)

Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of 115mph or higher are categorised in the Philippines as a super typhoon, a designation adopted years ago to underscore the urgency tied to more extreme weather disturbances.

“The rain and wind were so strong there was nearly zero visibility,” Roberto Monterola, a disaster-mitigation officer for Catanduanes, said earlier on Sunday as Fung-wong approached.

Despite calls for residents to evacuate on Saturday, some still stayed on.

“Our personnel rescued 14 people who were trapped on the roof of a house engulfed in flood in a low-lying neighbourhood,” Mr Monterola said. “A father also called in panic, saying the roof of his house was about to be ripped off by the wind. We saved him and four relatives.”

More than one million people have been evacuated from high-risk villages in north-eastern provinces, including in Bicol, a coastal region vulnerable to Pacific cyclones and mudflows from Mayon, one of the country’s most active volcanoes.

Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jnr, who oversees the country’s disaster response agencies and the military, warned about the potentially catastrophic impact of Fung-wong in televised remarks on Saturday.

He said the storm could affect a vast expanse of the country, including Cebu, the central province hit hardest by Typhoon Kalmaegi, and metropolitan Manila, the densely populated capital region which is the seat of power and the country’s financial centre.

Nearly one million people have been evacuated to safer areas as Typhoon Fung-wong threatens the Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

More than 30 million people could be exposed to hazards posed by Fung-wong, the Office of Civil Defence said.

Mr Teodoro asked people to follow orders by officials to immediately move away from villages and towns prone to flash floods, landslides and coastal tidal surges. “We need to do this because when it’s already raining or the typhoon has hit and flooding has started, it’s hard to rescue people,” he warned.

Authorities in northern provinces to be hit or sideswiped by Fung-wong pre-emptively declared the shutdown of schools and most government offices on Monday and Tuesday. At least 325 domestic and 61 international flights have been cancelled over the weekend and into Monday, and more than 6,600 commuters and cargo workers were stranded in at least 109 seaports, where the coast guard prohibited ships from venturing into rough seas.

Authorities warned of a “high-risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge” of nearly 10ft along the coasts of more than 20 provinces and regions, including metropolitan Manila.