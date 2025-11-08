Powerful tornado in Brazil kills six people and injures hundreds more

A powerful tornado in Brazil’s southern state of Parana has killed six people and injured hundreds more, officials said.

The tornado, which hit speeds of more than 155mph, destroyed dozens of homes and prompted the government to declare an emergency in the affected region.

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down.

Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl.

The government said more than 750 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention.

Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in a serious condition.

The tornado downed trees, overturned vehicles and lifted the roofs of several structures.

Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Jr declared three days of mourning in the state of Parana to honour the dead.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims.

Members of his cabinet announced the dispatching of emergency assistance to the area.