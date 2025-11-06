Israel identifies latest hostage remains returned by Hamas

Israeli authorities have confirmed that the remains of a hostage returned the previous day from Gaza are of a Tanzanian agricultural student.

The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remains were identified as those of Joshua Loitu Mollel, and that his family has been notified.

Mr Mollel, 21, had arrived at kibbutz Nahal Oz only 19 days before the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 after finishing agricultural college back home and looking to gain experience in Israel he could apply in Tanzania.

He is survived by two parents and four siblings in Tanzania.

Hamas militants search for the bodies of Israeli hostages in the Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

“Joshua’s return offers some comfort to a family that has endured unbearable uncertainty for over two years,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said in a statement.

There are now six bodies of hostages that remain in Gaza. Militants have released 22 bodies of hostages since the ceasefire began last month.

Among the six bodies still in Gaza is that of Sudthisak Rinthalak, an agricultural worker from Thailand, the only non-Israeli.

Hamas returned 20 living hostages to Israel on October 13. The subsequent exchanges of the dead are the central component of the initial phase of the deal which requires Hamas return all hostage remains as quickly as possible.

The exchanges have gone ahead even as Israel and Hamas have accused each other of breaching other terms of the agreement.

Israel has handed over 285 bodies, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which handles the exchanges.

Health officials in Gaza have said identifying the remains handed over by Israel is complicated by a lack of DNA testing kits.

Israel has not disclosed how many bodies it is holding or where they were recovered, but has been returning 15 each time the remains of an Israeli hostage are returned from Gaza.

Hamas has said that recovering bodies is complicated by the widespread devastation in the coastal enclave and has returned one to three bodies every few days.

Israel has pushed to speed up the returns and in certain cases has said the remains were not those of hostages.