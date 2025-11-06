Former US speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will not seek re-election

Former US speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives.

Ms Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, revealed her decision in a video address to voters.

Ms Pelosi, appearing upbeat as images of her decades of accomplishments filled the frames, said she would finish out her final year in office.

And she left those who sent her to Congress with a call to action to carry on the legacy of agenda-setting both in the US and around the world.

Nancy Pelosi is a former House speaker (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

“My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power,” she said. “We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”

“And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

The decision, while not fully unexpected, ricocheted across Washington and California as a seasoned generation of political leaders is stepping aside ahead of next year’s mid-term elections.

Some are leaving reluctantly, others with resolve, but many are facing challenges from newcomers eager to lead the Democratic Party and confront President Donald Trump.

Ms Pelosi remains a political powerhouse and played a pivotal role with California’s redistricting effort, Prop 50, and the party’s comeback in this month’s election.

She maintains a robust schedule of public events and party fundraising, and her announced departure touches off a succession battle back home and leaves open questions about who will fill her behind-the-scenes leadership role at the Capitol.

An architect of the Affordable Care Act and a leader on the international stage, Ms Pelosi, 85, came to politics later in life, a mother of five mostly grown children.

She has long fended off calls for her to step aside by turning questions about her intentions into spirited rebuttals, asking if the same was being posed of her male colleagues on Capitol Hill.

In her video address, she noted that her first campaign slogan was “a voice that will be heard”.

Nancy Pelosi represented San Francisco (Scott Applewhite/AP)

And with that backing, she became a speaker “whose voice would certainly be heard”, she said.

But after Ns Pelosi quietly helped orchestrate Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, she has decided to pass the torch, too.

Last year, she experienced a fall resulting in a hip fracture during a whirlwind congressional visit to allies in Europe, but even still it showcased her grit.

It was revealed she was rushed to a military hospital for surgery — after the group photo, in which she is seen smiling, poised on her trademark stiletto heels.

Ms Pelosi’s decision also comes as her husband of more than six decades, Paul Pelosi, was gravely injured three years ago when an intruder demanding to know “Where is Nancy?” broke into the couple’s home and beat him over the head with a hammer. His recovery from the attack, days before the 2022 mid-term elections, is ongoing.

Ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections, Ms Pelosi faced a potential primary challenge in California.

Left-wing newcomer Saikat Chakrabarti, who helped devise progressive superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political rise in New York, has mounted a campaign, and state senator Scott Wiener is also reported to be considering a run.