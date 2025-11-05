Helen Mirren to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B DeMille award

Dame Helen Mirren has portrayed multiple queens, a prime minister, a detective, Barbie narrator and many other roles in more than a half-century of acting.

Her latest role is as a Golden Globe lifetime achievement honouree.

Dame Helen will receive the 2026 Cecil B DeMille Award in January, the Golden Globes announced on Wednesday.

“Helen Mirren is a force of nature and her career is nothing short of extraordinary,” Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, said in a statement.

“Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.”

This time, the award will be presented during a new annual prime time special, Golden Eve, honouring recipients of both the DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, which honours achievement in television.

That special will air on January 8 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The main Golden Globes ceremony is on January 11, hosted for the second time by Nikki Glaser.

An Oscar winner for The Queen, her 2006 portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, Dame Helen has also won three Golden Globes for work in both film and TV.

She is also an Emmy, SAG, Bafta and Tony-winning actor. She was made a dame in 2003 in acknowledgement of her artistic achievements.

The 80-year-old joins a storied group of DeMille Award recipients since 1952, including Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks and Jeff Bridges.