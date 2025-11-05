Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayor’s race

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City.

Mr Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

He will replace Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped his re-election bid in September but remained on the ballot. The Associated Press declared Mr Mamdani the winner at 9.34pm local time

Mr Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist and 34-year-old state assembly member who will be the city’s youngest mayor in over a century.

He entered the general election as the favourite following a 12-point victory in the ranked-choice Democratic primary earlier this year.

Mr Mamdani’s digitally savvy campaign, which was laser-focused on cost-of-living issues, electrified New Yorkers.

He drew scorn from critics, including President Donald Trump.