Nintendo profits soar after launch of Switch 2 console

Japanese video-game maker Nintendo’s net profit jumped 85% in April-September compared to the year before, figures show.

The company said its sales more than doubled following the launch of its Switch 2 console in June.

Nintendo, based in Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto, said its profit for the half-year totalled 198.9 billion yen (£1bn) up from 108.6 billion yen (£0.54bn) the year before.

Sales for the first half of this fiscal year rose to nearly 1.1 trillion yen (£5.4 billion) from 523 billion yen (£2.61bn) in the same period of 2024.

Nintendo makes Super Mario games (Business Wire/AP)

Nintendo, which makes Super Mario and Pokemon games, did not provide a breakdown of quarterly data.

Nintendo’s video game sales were solid, although with no new movies, revenue from its content business slowed.

The firm raised its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2026 to 350 billion yen (£1.76bn).

It also raised its forecast for Switch 2 machine sales to 19 million units from the earlier 15 million.

Nintendo says it had sold more than 10 million Switch 2s by the end of September. Popular Switch 2 game software include Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Sales of the older Nintendo Switch have fallen but Switch game sales are still going strong because they can be played on Switch 2 machines.

Analysts expect Nintendo’s earnings to stay strong with the upcoming holiday season, when it tends to do well. They also expect key new games in the Pokemon and Kirby franchises.

Nintendo stocks, which have been rising relatively steadily over the past year, fell 0.8% on Tuesday.