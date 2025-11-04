Nepalese search teams look for bodies after avalanche

Search teams are digging through ice and snow on a mountain in Nepal in a bid to recover the bodies of seven climbers who were killed by an avalanche.

The avalanche hit the base camp at Mount Yalung Ri, located at 4,900 metres (16,070 feet), on Monday morning. Snowstorms prevented rescuers from reaching the site on the day.

Improving weather allowed a helicopter to reach the base camp on Tuesday and rescuers were able to begin sifting through the snow and ice.

Didier Armand is being treated in hospital (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Dolkha district police chief Gyan Kumar Mahato said four climbers who were injured in the avalanche were rescued by the helicopter and flown to the capital Kathmandu for treatment.

Among those killed were two Nepali mountain guides but the identity of the remaining five is still unclear. Mr Mahato said one of them is likely a French national.

At least three bodies were pulled out of the snow by Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Mount Yalung Ri is a 5,600m (18,370ft) peak, considered suitable for beginner climbers.