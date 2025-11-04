Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies aged 84

Dick Cheney, the former vice president of the United States, has died aged 84.

He died on Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from family spokesman Jeremy Adler.

The hard-charging conservative became one of the most powerful and polarising vice presidents and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq.

Mr Cheney led the armed forces as defence chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George HW Bush before returning to public life as vice president under his son, George W Bush.

In recent years, he became a stout defender of his daughter, Liz Cheney, when she became the leading Republican critic and examiner of Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.