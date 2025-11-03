Ukraine gets more Patriot air defence systems to counter deadly Russian attacks

Ukraine has received more American-made Patriot air defence systems to help it counter Russia’s daily barrages, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

It came as Russian drones killed a man and injured five of his family members, including two children, in the latest night-time attack.

Russia’s relentless pounding of urban areas behind the front line following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago has killed thousands of civilians.

It has also targeted the energy supply to deny civilians heat and running water in winter, as well as disrupt industrial production of Ukraine’s newly developed drones and missiles.

The sophisticated Patriot systems are the most effective weapon against Russian missiles.

Mr Zelensky has pleaded with western partners to provide more of them, but production limitations and the need to maintain stockpiles have slowed their delivery.

“More Patriots are now in Ukraine and being put into operation,” Mr Zelensky said on social media late Sunday. “Of course, more systems are needed to protect key infrastructure sites and our cities across the entire territory of our state.”

He thanked Germany and its Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, for the Patriots.

Germany said three months ago it would deliver two more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. It agreed to the move after securing assurances that the U.S. will prioritise the delivery of new Patriots to Germany to backfill its stocks. Patriot systems are made only in the US.

Nato is co-ordinating regular deliveries of large weapons packages to Ukraine. European allies and Canada are buying much of the equipment from the United States. The Trump administration is not giving any arms to Ukraine, unlike the previous Biden administration.

Russia launched 12 missiles of various types and 138 strike and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. On some nights it has fired many hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine.

In Ukraine’s north-eastern region of Sumy, Russian drones hit a house where they killed a man and injured five members of his family, authorities said. Two women were also injured in a separate attack in Sumy.

“The Russians cynically targeted people — deliberately, at night, while they were sleeping,” regional head Oleh Hryhorov wrote on Telegram in response to the attacks.

Russian missiles started a fire at a business in the central region of Dnipro, injuring one man, regional head Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

Russian drones have also struck energy infrastructure in the southern region of Mykolaiv.

At the same time, Ukraine has been trying to constrain Russia’s oil industry, a mainstay of its economy.

Ukrainian forces struck Russia’s Saratov oil refinery overnight and started a fire, according to Ukraine’s general staff. It was Ukraine’s fourth attack on the Saratov installation in almost seven weeks.

The refinery, located some 300 miles from the Ukrainian border, can process several million metric tons of oil a year.

Mr Zelensky claimed last week that long-range strikes on Russian refineries have reduced Moscow’s oil refining capacity by 20%.