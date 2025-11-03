Remains of Israeli soldiers killed in October 7 attack returned

Israeli officials have said the remains of three hostages returned from Gaza the previous night belong to soldiers who were killed in the Hamas-led attack on October 7 2023 that triggered the war.

The positive identification marked another step forward for the tenuous, US-brokered ceasefire.

The military said the men were killed in the attack on southern Israel and that their bodies were dragged by militants back to Gaza.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu identified the three as Capt Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli, Staff Sgt Oz Daniel and Col Assaf Hamami.

A Hamas statement earlier said their remains were found on Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 20 hostages, with eight now remaining in Gaza.

US president Donald Trump said Sunday he had spoken with Capt Neutra’s family, describing their relief and heartbreak.

“They were thrilled, in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, it’s not too great,” Mr Trump said.

Militants have released one or two bodies every few days. Israel has urged faster progress, and in certain cases it has said the remains were not those of any hostage.

Hamas said devastation caused to Gaza has hampered the repatriation of the soldiers’ remains (AP)

Hamas has said the work is complicated by widespread devastation.

Israel in turn has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage returned. Health officials in Gaza have struggled to identify bodies without access to DNA kits.

Only 75 of the 225 Palestinian bodies returned since the ceasefire began have been identified, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which has posted photos of remains in the hope that families will recognise them.

The American-Israeli, Capt Neutra, was 21 when he died. In the October 7 attack, he was abducted with the rest of his tank crew. In December 2024, the military announced Capt Neutra had been killed in the attack that started the war.

Capt Neutra’s parents were a regular presence at protests in the US and Israel, and addressed the Republican National Convention last year.

The militants took the body of Staff Sgt Daniel, 19, from his tank, along with three others. He is survived by his parents and twin sister.

Col Hamami commanded Israel’s southern brigade in the Gaza division and died early on October 7 2023, in fighting to defend Kibbutz Nirim.

According to Israeli media, Col Hamami was the first person in the military to declare that Israel was at war, less than 10 minutes after the attack began.

Col Hamami and two of his soldiers were killed and their bodies were taken to Gaza. The other two soldiers’ remains were retrieved in July 2024. Col Hamami is survived by his wife and three children.