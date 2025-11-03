Part of medieval tower in central Rome collapses during renovation work

A medieval tower in the heart of Italy’s capital has partially collapsed during renovation work on the structure, critically injuring one worker and trapping another, authorities in Rome said.

Hundreds of tourists watched as firefighters used a ladder to bring a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti to rescue the worker who remained trapped.

During the rescue attempt, another part of the structure partially collapsed, sending up a cloud of debris and forcing firefighters to quickly retreat.

Firefighters work to rescue a construction worker at the partially collapsed medieval tower (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari confirmed that the one remaining worker remained trapped hours after the initial collapse.

He added that a rescued worker was in a critical condition and that another three workers were rescued unharmed.

The initial collapse happened some time before noon, and did not appear to have involved any bystanders.

The partially collapsed medieval Torre dei Conti in Rome (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Queen Paglinawan was working nearby when she heard the two loud noises in quick succession.

“I was working and then I heard some like falling, and then I saw the tower collapse in a diagonal way,” the 27-year-old said as yet another collapse occurred in the background.

German student Viktoria Braeu, 18, passed by the scene just as the partial collapse during the firefighters’ rescue occurred.

“We were just at the Colosseum… and we were just walking to get some food… And then we were like, ‘It’s probably not long until it’s going to go down’, and then it just started erupting,” she said.

A cloud of debris after a medieval tower partially collapsed during renovation work in Rome (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Four firefighters later approached the first-floor window on two mobile ladders, but were quickly pulled back when dust emerged.

Authorities then positioned a drone in front of the window in an apparent attempt to check the condition of the trapped worker.

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family.

The tower was damaged in a 1349 earthquake and suffered subsequent collapses in the 17th century.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian culture minister Alessandro Giuli were at the scene.