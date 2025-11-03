OpenAI and Amazon sign 38 billion-dollar deal for AI computing power

OpenAI and Amazon have signed a 38 billion-dollar (£28.9 billion) deal that enables the ChatGPT maker to run its artificial intelligence systems on Amazon’s cloud computing services.

OpenAI will get access to “hundreds of thousands” of Nvidia’s specialised AI chips through Amazon Web Services as part of the deal announced on Monday.

The agreement comes less than a week after OpenAI altered its partnership with its long-time backer Microsoft, which is no longer the start-up’s exclusive cloud provider.

OpenAI will get access to ‘hundreds of thousands’ of Nvidia’s specialised AI chips through Amazon Web Services as part of the deal (Alamy/PA)

California and Delaware regulators last week also allowed OpenAI, which was founded as a nonprofit, to move forward on its plan to form a new business structure to more easily raise capital and make a profit.

“The rapid advancement of AI technology has created unprecedented demand for computing power,” Amazon said in a statement on Monday.

It said OpenAI “will immediately start utilising AWS compute as part of this partnership, with all capacity targeted to be deployed before the end of 2026, and the ability to expand further into 2027 and beyond.”