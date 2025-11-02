Israel says the Red Cross has received the remains of three hostages in Gaza

Israel said the Red Cross has received the remains of three hostages in Gaza and they will be handed over to Israel’s military.

A Hamas statement earlier said the remains were found on Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on October 10, Palestinian militants had released the remains of 17 hostages, with 11 remaining in Gaza.

Militants have released one or two bodies every few days.

Palestinians walk among destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel has urged faster progress, and in certain cases, it has said the remains aren’t of any hostage.

Hamas has said the work is complicated by widespread devastation.

Israel’s military said official identification of these remains would be provided to families first.

Israel in turn has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians for the return of the remains of an Israeli hostage.

Health officials in Gaza have struggled to identify bodies without access to DNA kits.

Only 75 of the 225 Palestinian bodies returned since the ceasefire began have been identified, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which has posted photos of remains in the hope that families will recognise them.

It is unclear if the Palestinians returned were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attack on October 7 2023 that sparked the war, died in Israeli custody as detainees or were recovered from Gaza by troops during the war.

The exchange has been the central part of the initial phase of the US-brokered ceasefire.

Trucks carrying aid drive through Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The 20-point plan includes the formation of an international stabilisation force of Arab and other partners that would work with Egypt and Jordan on securing Gaza’s borders and ensure the ceasefire is respected.

Multiple nations have shown interest in taking part in a peacekeeping force but called for a clear UN Security Council mandate before committing troops.

Other difficult questions include Hamas’s disarmament and the governance of a post-war Gaza, as well as when and how humanitarian aid will be increased.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Sunday that “there are still pockets of Hamas” in parts of Gaza controlled by Israeli forces.

“There are actually two in Rafah and Khan Younis, and they will be eliminated,” Mr Netanyahu said during a Cabinet meeting.

The deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas began with the Hamas-led 2023 attack that killed about 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 68,600 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.

Israel, which has denied accusations by a UN commission of inquiry and others of committing genocide in Gaza, has disputed the ministry’s figures without providing a contradicting toll.