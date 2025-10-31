Red Cross says it has transferred unidentified remains of three people to Israel

The Red Cross said it transferred the unidentified remains of three people to Israel late on Friday, but it was unclear if they are dead hostages.

The remains were turned over by Hamas in Gaza but have not yet been identified, said an Israeli military source speaking as the examination of the bodies was under way.

Earlier, Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to health authorities in Gaza, completing an exchange after militants turned over remains of two hostages, in a sign that the tense Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement was edging forward.

The incremental progress came despite Israeli strikes on Gaza this week that killed more than 100 people following the killing of an Israeli soldier.

The earlier bodies were transferred with the Red Cross serving as intermediary.

The return of the Palestinian remains was confirmed by a doctor at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, where medical workers were attempting to identify them.