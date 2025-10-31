French minister vows Louvre anti-intrusion devices after security lapses found

The Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices in the next two months, France’s culture minister has announced, after facing pressure following the heist of crown jewels from the museum.

The announcement follows a provisional investigation that found a “chronic, structural underestimation” of the risk of theft at the Paris landmark.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati has said that alarms worked during the robbery, but acknowledged “security gaps”.

New anti-ramming devices will be installed to prevent vehicles from getting near the famous landmark and museum (Thomas Padilla/AP)

She also refused the resignation of the museum director and cited four failings: underestimated risk, underequipped security, ill-suited governance and “obsolete” protocols.

Ms Dati told broadcaster TF1: “On public roads, anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices will be installed before the end of the year.”

The thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to reach a window of the Apollo Gallery and fled with eight pieces of the crown jewels within minutes.

The resignation of Laurence des Cars, director of Le Louvre museum, was refused by the culture minister following the heist (Emma Da Silva/AP)

Scrutiny by the French Senate this week investigated surveillance gaps and accountability, with some politicians and unions questioning whether the minister’s measures amount to gestures rather than durable reform.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars has already said that the museum needs physical barriers to stop vehicles from parking close to vulnerable windows.