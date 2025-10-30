Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba pick up the pieces after Melissa’s destruction

People across the northern Caribbean were digging out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa on Thursday, as deaths from the catastrophic storm climbed.

The rumble of large machinery, whine of chainsaws and chopping of machetes echoed throughout southeast Jamaica as government workers and residents began clearing roads in a push to reach isolated communities that sustained a direct hit from one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record.

Stunned residents wandered about, some staring at their roofless homes and waterlogged belongings strewn around them.

“I don’t have a house now,” said a distressed Sylvester Guthrie, a resident of Lacovia in the southern parish of St Elizabeth, as he held on to his bicycle, the only possession of value left after the storm.

People recover belongings from a home flooded by Hurricane Melissa in Santiago de Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

“I have land in another location that I can build back but I am going to need help,” he said.

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica’s main international airport, which reopened late on Wednesday, as crews distributed water, food and other basic supplies.

“The devastation is enormous,” Jamaican transportation minister Daryl Vaz said.

Some Jamaicans wondered where they would live.

“I am now homeless, but I have to be hopeful because I have life,” said Sheryl Smith, who lost the roof of her home.

Authorities said they have found at least four bodies in southwest Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said up to 90% of roofs in the southwest coastal community of Black River were destroyed.

“Black River is what you would describe as ground zero,” he said. “The people are still coming to grips with the destruction.”

More than 25,000 people remained crowded into shelters across the western half of Jamaica, with 77% of the island without power.

Melissa also unleashed catastrophic flooding in Haiti, where at least 25 people were reported killed and 18 others missing, mostly in the country’s southern region.

Steven Guadard, who lives in Petit-Goave, said Melissa killed his entire family.

“I had four children at home, a one-month-old baby, a seven-year-old, an eight-year-old and another who was about to turn four,” he said.

People in a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, which has been flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Melissa, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Hurricane Melissa killed at least 20 people in Petit-Goave, including 10 children. It also damaged more than 160 homes and destroyed 80 others.

Officials said that 152 disabled people in Haiti’s southern region required emergency food assistance. More than 11,600 people remained sheltered in Haiti because of the storm.

In Cuba, people began to clear blocked roads with heavy equipment and enlisted the help of the military, which rescued people trapped in isolated communities and at risk from landslides.

No deaths were reported after the civil defence evacuated more than 735,000 people across eastern Cuba. They slowly were starting to return home.

“We are cleaning the streets, clearing the way,” said Yaima Almenares, a physical education teacher from the city of Santiago, as she and other neighbours swept branches and debris from pavements and roads, cutting down fallen trees and removing accumulated rubbish.

In the more rural areas outside the city of Santiago de Cuba, water remained in vulnerable homes on Wednesday as residents returned from their shelters to save beds, mattresses, chairs, tables and fans they had elevated ahead of the storm.

Before and after satellite images of the fishing village White House in Jamaica (Satellite image ©2025 Vantor/AP)

A televised civil defence meeting chaired by President Miguel Diaz-Canel did not provide an official estimate of the damage.

However, officials from the affected provinces of Santiago, Granma, Holguin, Guantanamo and Las Tunas, reported the loss of roofs, power lines and fibre optic telecommunications cables. They said roads and isolated communities were cut off, and and banana, cassava and coffee plantations were lost.

Officials said the rains were beneficial for the reservoirs and for easing a severe drought in eastern Cuba.

Many communities were still without electricity, internet and telephone service because of downed transformers and power lines.

When Melissa went ashore in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane with top winds of 185 mph on Tuesday, it tied strength records for Atlantic hurricanes making landfall, both in wind speed and barometric pressure.

It was still a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall again in eastern Cuba early on Wednesday.

A hurricane warning remained in effect on Thursday for Bermuda. An earlier warning for the central and southeastern Bahamas was lifted but the US weather agency warned of additional rainfall up to 10 inches.

Hurricane conditions were expected to continue through the morning in the southeastern Bahamas, where dozens of people were evacuated.

Melissa was a Category 2 storm with top sustained winds near 105 mph on Thursday and was moving north-northeast at 21 mph according to the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

The hurricane was centred about 215 miles northeast of the central Bahamas and about 685 miles southwest of Bermuda.

Melissa was forecast to pass near or to the west of Bermuda late Thursday and may strengthen further before weakening on Friday.