Five more arrests in Louvre jewel heist investigation
By contributor Associated Press
Published
Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday.
They were detained late Wednesday in Paris and the Paris region, prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL radio.
She did not give their identities or other details.
The jewels remain missing.
Two people arrested earlier were given preliminary charges on Wednesday and partially admitted their responsibility, according to the prosecutor.