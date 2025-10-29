Russia’s nuclear-armed underwater drone tested successfully, Putin says

Russia has conducted a successful test of a new atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone, President Vladimir Putin said, declaring that the new weapon cannot be intercepted.

Mr Putin’s statement, which comes three days after he praised a successful test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, appears to be another message to US President Donald Trump that Russia is standing firm in its maximalist demands on Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with soldiers wounded in Ukraine, Mr Putin said the Poseidon drone was tested while running on nuclear power for the first time on Tuesday, describing it as a “huge success”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Russian servicemen who fought in Ukraine at the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow (Vladimir Gerdo, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Poseidon is unmatched in speed and depth, he said, and “there is no way to intercept it”.

The Russian president said the nuclear reactor that powers Poseidon is “100 times smaller” than those on submarines, and the power of its nuclear warhead is “significantly higher than that of our prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile”.

Mr Putin first mentioned the underwater nuclear-powered drone in his 2018 state-of-the-nation address along with other prospective weapons.

Russian media reported that Poseidon was designed to explode near coastlines and unleash a powerful radioactive tsunami.

Mr Putin said that during Tuesday’s test, Poseidon travelled on nuclear power for the first time.

He did not say where the trials were conducted or give any other details.

The president also revealed new details about the Burevestnik cruise missile, saying its nuclear reactor is “1,000 times smaller” than one on a submarine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow (Vladimir Gerdo, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

On Sunday, Russia’s chief military officer General Valery Gerasimov reported to Mr Putin that an October 21 test of Burevestnik was a complete success.

The missile covered 14,000 kilometres (8,680 miles) during a 15-hour flight using nuclear fuel and conducted manoeuvres “demonstrating its high capabilities in evading missile and air defence systems”, Gen Gerasimov said.

Mr Putin has brandished Russia’s nuclear might repeatedly since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, declaring that Moscow was prepared to use “all means” to protect its security interests.

He again turned to nuclear messaging since Mr Trump has put a planned Budapest summit with Mr Putin on hold and declared his first major sanctions against Russia since returning to the White House.