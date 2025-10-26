Three killed in overnight drone attack on Kyiv

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s capital has killed three people in their homes, local authorities have said.

At least 29 people were injured, seven of them children, overnight into Sunday, in what was the second consecutive nighttime attack on Kyiv to claim civilian lives.

Ukraine’s interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said a 19-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother were among those killed.

Russian drones caused fires in two residential buildings in the capital’s Desnianskyi district. Emergency crews evacuated civilians from a nine-storey building and a 16-storey complex.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 drones overnight into Sunday, according to Ukraine’s Air Force, of which 90 were shot down and neutralised by Ukrainian forces.

However, five strike drones hit four locations. Debris from shot-down drones fell on five locations, the statement added.

The attack came a day after a mass Russian missile and drone attack killed four people, including two in the capital, prompting fresh pleas from Ukraine’s president for Western air defence systems.