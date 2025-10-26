Suspects arrested over Louvre heist

A number of people have been arrested over the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre museum in Paris, the city’s prosecutor has said.

The arrests were made on Saturday evening, and included that of a man said to have been preparing to leave the country from Roissy Airport.

French media BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper earlier reported two suspects had been arrested and taken into custody. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau did not confirm the number of arrests.

Thieves took less than eight minutes to steal jewels valued at 88 million euros (£77 million) in a heist last weekend at the world’s most visited museum – a crime that has shocked the world.

French officials described how the intruders used a cherry picker to scale the Louvre’s facade, forced open a window, smashed display cases and fled last Sunday morning.

The museum’s director called the incident a “terrible failure”.

Ms Beccuau said investigators from the anti-gang brigade made the arrests. She rued in her statement the premature leak of information, saying it could hinder the work of more than 100 investigators “mobilised to recover the stolen jewels and apprehend all of the perpetrators”.