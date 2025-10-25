Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least four people and wound 16

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight have killed at least four people and wounded 16 others, local officials said.

Two people were killed and nine wounded in a ballistic missile attack on the capital Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the city military administration.

Three of the wounded were taken to hospital, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings, the emergency service added.

“Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack,” mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote during the onslaught.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, acting regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said, adding that apartment buildings, private homes, an outbuilding, a shop and at least one vehicle were damaged.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, and air defences intercepted four missiles and 50 drones.

Russia defence ministry said its own air defences shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight.

The attacks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the US on Friday to expand sanctions on Russian oil from two companies to the whole sector, and appealed for long-range missiles to hit back at Russia.

He was in London for talks with two dozen European leaders who have pledged military help to shield his country from future Russian aggression if a ceasefire stops the more than three-year war.

The meeting, hosted by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, aimed to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding momentum to recent measures that have included a new round of sanctions from the US and European countries on Russia’s vital oil and gas export earnings.

The talks also addressed ways of helping protect Ukraine’s power grid from Russia’s almost daily drone and missile attacks as winter approaches, enhancing Ukrainian air defences, and supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia.

Mr Zelensky has urged the US to send Tomahawk missiles, an idea US President Donald Trump has flirted with.