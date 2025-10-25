Russian attacks kill four in Ukraine as Zelensky pleads for air defence

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Saturday killed at least four people and wounded 20, officials said, prompting fresh pleas from Ukraine’s president for Western air defence systems.

Two people were killed and 13 were wounded in Kyiv in a ballistic missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, the city’s police said.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in one location, while debris from intercepted missiles fell in an open area at another site, damaging windows in nearby buildings, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service wrote on the message app Telegram.

Smoke rises from a warehouse in Kyiv (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

“Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram during the onslaught.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, acting regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said, adding that apartment buildings and private homes were damaged in the strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched nine missiles and 62 drones, of which four missiles and 50 drones were intercepted.

In Russia, the Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight.

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a warehouse following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that such attacks intensify Ukraine’s need for Patriot defence systems.

“It is precisely because of such attacks that we pay special attention to Patriot systems — to be able to protect our cities from this horror,” he wrote in English on X.

“It is critical that partners who possess relevant capability implement what we have discussed in recent days.”

“America, Europe and the G7 countries can help ensure that such attacks no longer threaten lives,” he said.

As plumes of smoke from the attack in Kyiv rose in the background, Ukrainians went about their day shopping in a popular nearby farmer’s market unhindered, having become accustomed to frequent Russian air assaults.

“We didn’t know the attack was right here, but even when we figured it out we still came. Despite the Russians’ strike, there are still a lot of people here who need to eat. I knew that people would come to shop,” said Halyna Stetsiura, 54.

The fruit and vegetable vendor arrived very early in the morning to prepare her stall, while the attacks were still under way.

Serhi Lihus, 53, a beekeeper, said he was driving to the market when he heard the explosions.

Firefighters walk towards a warehouse that caught fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

“It was still dark, approximately 6.30, everything was on fire,” he said.

Still he showed up to the market to sell his honey.

Svitlana Shyshlovska, 40, a customer, said despite the threat of attacks, “you still need to buy food to have something to eat and such markets are not an everyday occasion”.

Mr Zelensky is hoping Ukraine can purchase 25 Patriots from the US to fortify its air defences, particularly in cities.

On Friday he urged the US to expand its sanctions on Russian oil from two companies to the whole sector, and appealed for long-range missiles to hit back at Russia.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said on Friday he believes Russia, the US and Ukraine were “quite close to a diplomatic solution” to end the three-year war.

Speaking to CNN after arriving in Washington DC for talks with US officials, Mr Dmitriev said a planned summit in Budapest between Mr Trump and Mr Putin had not been cancelled but would likely occur later.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Mr Putin was on hold because he did not want it to be a “waste of time”.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made clear in public comments on Tuesday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire.

A White House official confirmed on Friday that Mr Dmitriev, who announced his visit on X, will meet with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorised to publicly discuss the private meeting.