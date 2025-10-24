Japan’s new leader vows to bolster defence as regional tensions rise

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi has pledged to accelerate Japan’s military build-up and spending and complete an early upgrade of the country’s security strategy as tensions rise with China, North Korea and Russia.

Ms Takaichi took office on Tuesday after being elected Japan’s first female leader, ending months of a political vacuum and power struggles within her party following consecutive election defeats that led to the ruling coalition losing its majority in both houses of parliament.

The new leader said in her first major policy speech that her government will hit an annual military spending target of 2% of gross domestic product by March, instead of by 2027 under the initial plan.

Ms Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday (AP)

Ms Takaichi will revise the security strategy early and pledged to have it ready by the end of 2026. Japan used to revamp its strategy about once a decade, with the previous revision in December 2022.

Japan will upgrade its strategy early due to a change in the security environment, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East conflict.

Ms Takaichi said in parliament: “The free, open and stable international order that we were accustomed to is violently shaken in the face of historic change of power balance and intensifying geopolitical competitions.

“In the region around Japan, military activities and other actions from our neighbours China, North Korea and Russia are causing grave concerns.

“Japan needs to proactively push for its fundamental build-up of its defence power.”

Ms Takaichi prioritised defence spending (AP)

Her pledge Friday comes days before US president Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo for a summit on October 27-29, where Ms Takaichi is expected to face tough demands, such as a further increase in Japan’s defence spending and more purchases of costly American weapons.

Her meeting with Mr Trump is part of a major diplomatic test that also includes two regional summits.

Ms Takaichi said she plans to discuss with Mr Trump, further strengthening the Japan-US alliance while fostering the two sides’ personal relationship based on trust.

She noted that Japan needs to establish a constructive and stable relationship with China, but that there are “security concerns” between the two sides.

Ms Takaichi has taken control during a time of upheaval in Japanese politics (Kyodo News via AP)

Her hawkish politics and views of wartime history, as well as her past regular visits to Yasukuni Shrine, which Asian victims of Japan’s colonial-era atrocities view as a lack of remorse, could undermine Tokyo’s relations with Beijing, experts say.

The upgrading of the security strategy may involve more offensive military roles for Japan’s Self-Defence Forces, further easing of restrictions on arms exports and increased military spending, but she did not elaborate on how she plans to fund them.

To achieve any of her pledges or policies, her minority government needs cooperation from the opposition.

Her immediate task at home is to tackle rising prices and sagging wages, and win back support from conservatives.

Her Liberal Democratic Party’s new ruling alliance with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, which replaces an earlier coalition with the dovish centrist Komeito, has raised concerns about Japan’s further shift to the right.

Ms Takaichi delivered her policy speech at the extraordinary session of parliament’s lower house in Tokyo (AP)

Ms Takaichi said Japan needs foreign workers to make up for the shortage of labour in the country, which has a rapidly aging and declining population, but only by allowing those who follow the rules.

“It is a fact that unlawful activity and violation of rules by some foreigners are causing the sense of unease and unfairness among Japanese people,” Ms Takaichi said.

“The government will respond decisively to these activities. It’s not xenophobia.”

Ms Takaichi assigned economic security minister Kimi Onoda to step up regulations on foreigners in Japan to “enforce compliance” and study possible regulations on land purchases by foreigners, many of them Chinese.

The move caters to some of the frustrated Japanese who are inspired by the “Japanese First” platform by the far-right Sanseito party.

The populist surge comes as Japan, a traditionally insular nation that values conformity and uniformity, sees a record surge of foreigners needed to bolster its shrinking workforce.

Government statistics show crime rates among foreigners in Japan have fallen while their population has surged.