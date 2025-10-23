White House East Wing demolished as Trump proceeds with ballroom construction

Associated Press photos on Thursday show the entire White House East Wing has been demolished as US President Donald Trump moves forward with a ballroom construction.

The two-storey structure of drawing rooms and offices, including a walkway to the White House itself, has been turned into rubble.

Work continues on the demolition of a part of the East Wing of the White House (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

It has been completely demolished as part of the Republican president’s plan to build what he said is now a 300 million dollar (£225 million) ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House itself.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that keeping the East Wing would have “hurt a very, very expensive, beautiful building” that he said presidents have wanted for years.