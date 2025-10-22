Six killed in massive Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine – officials

Russia launched a wide drone and missile attack across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack comes a day after US President Donald Trump put his planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on hold, saying he did not want it to be a “waste of time”.

Ukraine’s energy minister said a “massive combined overnight attack” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was still under way early on Wednesday — the latest in Russia’s effort to cripple the country’s energy system before winter.

At least 18 people were injured in the attack, Kyiv administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.

US President Donald Trump, right, put his planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on hold (Jae C Hong/AP)

The attack caused emergency power blackouts across the country, Ukraine’s energy ministry said. Repairs were under way where possible and electricity would be restored “as soon as possible”, it added.

“Another night that proves Russia does not feel enough pressure for prolonging the war,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

He said the strike caused damage in the cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, as well as Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and the wider regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Sumy.

Mr Zelensky urged the European Union, the US and the Group of Seven industrialised nations, or G7, to take steps to sanction Russia.

“It is very important that the world does not remain silent now and that there is a united response to Russia’s treacherous strikes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s army general staff said the country’s forces struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Bryansk region late on Tuesday night using air-to-surface Storm Shadow missiles.

The plant is an important part of the Russian military and industrial complex producing gun powder, explosives, missile fuel and ammunition.

In the Kyiv region, rescuers discovered the bodies of three people — including two children — after a strike set a private house on fire in the village of Pohreby, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

According to Mr Kalashnyk, the victims were a woman and her two daughters — an infant of six months and a 12-year-old girl.

“Their bodies were found at the site of the fire,” the governor said.

“This is a tragedy for the entire community, for the Kyiv region, and for the country.”

Two more people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-storey residential building, local authorities said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to Mr Trump about help procuring Patriot air defence systems more quickly (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The attack also blew out windows of a medical facility and debris was found at another residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his Telegram channel.

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, emergency services were responding after drone debris hit a 17-storey residential building causing a fire on five floors. Fifteen people were rescued, including two children.

In the Desnianskyi district, 20 people were rescued after the façade of a 10-storey building was damaged and a gas pipe caught fire. Debris from a drone also fell on a dormitory building and rescue workers were headed to the scene, Mr Klitschko said.

The large-scale overnight aerial attack also targeted other cities in Ukraine including Zaporizhzhia and the port city of Izmail in the southern Odesa region.

An “energy object” in Odesa region suffered “extensive damages” according to DTEK, Ukraine’s biggest private energy operator. The company also said Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions experienced emergency blackouts.

Following the blackouts, energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said that “as soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin assessing the consequences of the attack and carrying out repair work”.

Mr Trump was expected to hold talks at the White House on Wednesday with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.

The military alliance has been co-ordinating deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, many of them purchased from the US by Canada and European countries.

The decision to postpone the meeting in Budapest, Hungary — which Mr Trump had announced last week — followed a call on Monday between US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian diplomat made clear in public remarks on Tuesday that Moscow opposes an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking to purchase 25 Patriot air defence systems from US firms using frozen Russian assets and assistance from partners.

Mr Zelensky said acquiring them would take time because of a long production lead-in but added that he had spoken to Mr Trump about help procuring them more quickly, potentially from European partners.

Earlier this month, Russia carried out its largest attack of the war on natural gas facilities operated by Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz Group, launching 381 drones and 35 missiles, according to Ukraine’s air force.

Officials said the strikes were part of an effort to cripple the country’s power grid ahead of winter.