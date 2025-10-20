Two killed after plane falls into sea off Hong Kong runway

Two people have died after a cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong runway and collided with a security patrol car before both fell into the sea.

The two people in the car were killed, authorities said. The plane’s four crew members were unhurt.

The Boeing 747, flown by Turkey-based ACT Airlines, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3.50am local time (8.50pm on Sunday BST) on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The aircraft was being operated under lease by Emirates, a long-haul carrier based in Dubai.

Investigations are under way, with the plane’s black box recorder being sought (AP)

The captains did not seek help before landing and had taxied about halfway down the runway before skidding off it to the left, Steven Yiu, the airport authority’s executive director in airport operations, said during a press conference.

“The patrol car absolutely did not rush onto the runway. It was the plane that went off the runway and crashed into the patrol car outside the fence,” he said.

When rescue crews arrived, the plane was broken into two parts, floating in the sea, and the four crew members were waiting to be rescued at its open door, said Yiu Men-yeung, a fire services official.

The four crew members had no apparent injuries, said Tong Sze-ho, acting senior assistant chief ambulance officer of the fire services department.

Rescuers dived into the sea and found the two security workers trapped in the car after a 40-minute search, Yiu Men-yeung said.

No-one on board the plane was hurt (AP)

Local television images showed the aircraft partially submerged just off the edge of the airport’s sea wall.

The aircraft’s front half and cockpit were visible above water but the tail end appearing to have broken off. Two boats, possibly with search and rescue personnel, were near the aircraft.

The crash occurred on the north runway of Hong Kong’s airport, one of Asia’s busiest. That runway remained closed, while the two other runways at the airport continue to operate.

Mr Yiu said flights at the airport would be unaffected.

Weather was suitable at the time the plane landed and the cause of the crash was being investigated, he said.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority classified the case as an accident, with the investigation to look into multiple factors, including the flight’s system, operation and maintenance.

The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder are being sought.