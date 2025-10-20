Napoleonic-era jewels stolen in just four minutes in daring Louvre raid

Thieves rode a cherry picker up the Louvre’s facade, forced a window, smashed display cases and fled with priceless Napoleonic jewels in a raid lasting just four minutes at the world’s most-visited museum, French officials said.

The daylight heist about 30 minutes after the Paris museum opened on Sunday, with visitors already inside, was among the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory and came as staff complained that swelling crowds and a lack of staff were straining security.

The theft unfolded just 270 yards (810ft) from the Mona Lisa, in what French culture minister Rachida Dati described as a professional “four-minute operation”.

Officials said the raid unfolded in four minutes (AP)

One object, the emerald-set imperial crown of Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugenie, containing more than 1,300 diamonds, was later found outside the museum, French authorities said. It was reportedly recovered broken.

Images from the scene showed confused tourists being steered out of the glass pyramid and adjoining courtyards as officers closed nearby streets along the Seine.

A cherry picker – which officials say the thieves brought and which was later removed – stood against the Seine-facing facade, their entry route and, observers said, a revealing a weakness: that such machinery could be brought to a palace-museum unchecked.

Understaffing amid rising crowds had been highlighted by workers at the museum before (AP)

Around 9.30am local time (8.30am BST), several intruders forced a window, cut panes with a disc cutter and went straight for the glass display cases, officials said.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez said the crew entered from outside using a cherry picker via the riverfront facade to reach the hall with the 23-item royal collection.

Their target was the gilded Apollon Gallery, where the Crown Diamonds are displayed, including the Regent, the Sancy and the Hortensia.

Raiders broke in through a window and smashed display cases (AP)

The thieves smashed two display cases and fled on motorbikes, Mr Nunez said. No-one was hurt.

Alarms brought Louvre agents to the room, forcing the intruders to bolt, but the theft was already done.

Eight objects were taken, according to officials: a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amelie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from the matching set of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugenie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch – a prized 19th-century imperial ensemble.

“It’s a major robbery,” Mr Nunez said, noting that security measures at the Louvre had been strengthened in recent years and would be reinforced further as part of the museum’s upcoming overhaul plan.

Officials said security upgrades include new-generation cameras, perimeter detection, and a new security control room. But critics say the measures come far too late.