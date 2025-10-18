Sir David Attenborough breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner at 99

Sir David Attenborough broke Dick Van Dyke’s record for the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy on Friday.

Sir David, who is 99, was not present in Pasadena to collect the award for daytime personality, non-daily which he won as host of Netflix’s Secret Lives of Orangutans.

Van Dyke was 98 when he won as guest performer in a daytime drama series for Days of Our Lives in 2024. He is the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy.

Scottish actor Paul Telfer of Days of Our Lives and Nancy Lee Grahn of General Hospital, which was named best drama series amid six major category wins, collected lead acting honours.

Paul Telfer accepts the outstanding lead actor in a daytime drama series award for his performance in Days of Our Lives during the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Telfer, 45, has played Xander Kiriakis on the Peacock show since 2015.

“My mom always loved soaps and she loved villains,” he said.

“She’s been gone for over 20 years, and so to win this on a soap opera playing the villain is really amazing. Thanks, Mom.”

General Hospital also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing team.

It was Mills’ second career win for playing Heather Webber. The 74-year-old, who first won in 2023, is best known as the mother on The Wonder Years.

“We’re living in really dark times right now. Everything’s crazy,” Mills told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “We just got to keep our spirits high.”

Drew Barrymore claimed her first win as daytime talk series host for her eponymous New York-based show.