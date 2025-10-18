Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

The remains of another Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas have been identified as those of Eliyahu Margalit, officials said.

The identification came as the Palestinian militant group looks for more bodies under the rubble in the Gaza Strip and calls for more aid to be allowed into the embattled enclave.

Israel’s prime minister’s office said on Saturday that Mr Margalit’s body was identified after testing by the National Centre for Forensic Medicine and his family has been notified.

The 76-year-old was abducted on October 7 2023 from the horse stables where he worked in Kibbutz Nir Oz, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Dwellings in Khan Younis have been completely destroyed (AP)

Mr Margalit’s body is the 10th to be returned since the ceasefire came into effect more than a week ago.

Hamas handed over an 11th body this week, but it was not that of a hostage. The effort to find the remains followed a warning from US president Donald Trump that he would green-light Israel to resume the war if Hamas does not live up to its end of the deal and return all hostages’ bodies, totalling 28.

The hostage forum, which supports the families of those abducted, said Mr Margalit’s return brings a measure of solace to his family, but that they will not rest until the remaining 18 hostages come home.

The forum says it will continue holding weekly rallies until all remains are returned.

The handover of hostages’ remains, called for under the ceasefire agreement, has been among the key sticking points – along with aid deliveries, the opening of border crossings into Gaza and hopes for reconstruction – in a process backed by much of the international community to help end two years of devastating war in Gaza.

Hamas has said it is committed to the terms of the ceasefire deal, including the handover of bodies.

However, the retrieval of bodies is being hampered by the scope of the devastation and the presence of dangerous, unexploded ordnance. The group has also told mediators that some bodies are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

Mr Margalit’s body was found after two bulldozers ploughed up pits in the earth in the city of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Hamas had also urged mediators to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, expedite the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and start reconstruction of the battered territory.

The flow of aid remains constrained because of continued closures of crossings and restrictions on aid groups.

United Nations data on Friday showed 339 trucks have been offloaded for distribution in Gaza since the ceasefire began a week ago. Under the agreement, some 600 humanitarian aid trucks would be allowed to enter each day.

Israeli hostage Omri Miran, left, was welcomed home at Kibbutz Kramim (AP)

Cogat, the Israeli defence body overseeing aid in Gaza, reported 950 trucks – including commercial trucks and bilateral deliveries – crossing on Thursday and 716 on Wednesday, the UN said

Gaza’s more than two million people are hoping the ceasefire will bring relief from the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s offensive. Throughout the war, Israel restricted aid entry to Gaza — sometimes halting it altogether.

Famine was declared in Gaza City, and the UN says it has verified more than 400 people who died of malnutrition-related causes, including more than 100 children.

Officials in Israel say they have let in enough food, accusing Hamas of stealing much of it. The UN and other aid agencies deny this claim.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government in the territory.

Its figures are seen as a reliable estimate of wartime deaths by UN agencies and many independent experts. Israel has disputed these, without providing its own toll.

Thousands more people are missing, according to the Red Cross.