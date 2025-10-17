Russia convicts 15 captured Ukrainian soldiers on terrorism charges

Fifteen captured Ukrainian soldiers have been convicted on terrorism charges by a court in southern Russia after a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham and a violation of international law.

The military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 15 men from the Aidar battalion, which Russia has designated a terrorist group, to prison terms ranging from 15 to 21 years.

It was the second mass trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) since March, when 23 members of the elite Azov brigade were convicted on similar charges. That trial was also condemned by Ukraine as a violation of international law.

When the trial of Aidar members began in 2023, Ukraine’s human rights envoy, Dmytro Lubinets, denounced it as “shameful” and charged that “Russia is making criminals out of those who defended their native land”.

Aidar’s spokesman Ivan Zadontsev denounced the proceedings as “a political show trial to punish our servicemen” and vowed to “continue to lobby for the release of our prisoners of war”.

Memorial, a prominent Russian human rights group, has designated the defendants as political prisoners. It has argued that the trial violated international conventions protecting POWs, noting the defendants were facing trial just because they served with the Aidar battalion, not over any specific war crimes.

“This grossly violates the provisions of the Geneva Convention, which prohibits the prosecution of prisoners of war solely for their participation in an armed conflict,” Memorial said.

Russia has labelled both the Azov and Aidar groups as terrorist organisations and accused their members of war crimes.

The volunteer units were created soon after Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and they took active part in fighting against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Lawyers for the Ukrainian soldiers appeared in front of the defendants’ cage in the military court in Rostov-on-Don (AP)

Aidar, Azov and other volunteer units were eventually integrated into the Ukrainian military.

Both Aidar and Azov have been criticised over their origins as volunteer battalions that included fighters from far-right circles, although current members reject accusations of extremism and any ties to ultra-nationalist movements.

When the trial of Aidar members began in 2023, it initially involved 18 members. Two nurses who served with the battalion also went on trial, but they were returned to Ukraine in a prisoner swap. Proceedings against a driver serving with the battalion will be held separately.

The trial was held in a military court in the city of Rostov-on-Don, home to Russia’s Southern Military District. It is about 60 miles (100km) east of the border with Ukraine.

Most of the trial was held behind closed doors, but journalists were allowed to cover the opening sessions and Friday’s verdict.