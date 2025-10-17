Red Cross receives remains of another hostage returned to Israel from Gaza

The International Red Cross has received the remains of another hostage to be returned to Israel from Gaza, the Israeli military said.

The army added in a statement that the coffin of a hostage was on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

The handover came after Hamas’s military wing said it would hand over the body of a hostage that was pulled out of rubble in Gaza on Friday.

The statement from the Qassam Brigades said the remains were of an “occupation prisoner”, an allusion to an Israeli hostage.