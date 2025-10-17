Madagascar’s coup leader sworn in as president after military takeover

An army colonel who seized power in a military coup has been sworn in as Madagascar’s new leader in a power grab that ousted the president and sent him into hiding.

Col Michael Randrianirina, the commander of an elite army unit, took the oath of office to become the new president at a ceremony in the main chamber of the nation’s High Constitutional Court.

His ascent to the presidency came just three days after he announced that the armed forces were taking power in the sprawling Indian Ocean island of around 30 million people off Africa’s east coast.

Col Randrianirina was sworn in at the high constitutional court (AP)

The United Nations has condemned the military takeover as an unconstitutional change of government.

The coup – which came after three weeks of anti-government protests by mainly young people – also led to Madagascar being suspended from the African Union.

President Andry Rajoelina’s whereabouts are unknown after he left the country, claiming his life was in danger following the rebellion by soldiers loyal to Col Randrianirina.