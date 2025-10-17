Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire amid delays returning hostages’ bodies

Hamas has moved to shore up its brittle ceasefire agreement with Israel by reaffirming its commitment to the terms of the deal that includes a pledge to hand over the remains of all dead Israeli hostages.

The militant group’s statement released in the early hours of Friday follows a warning from US President Donald Trump that he would green-light Israel to resume the war if Hamas does not live up to its end of the deal and return all of the hostages’ bodies.

But Hamas maintains that some bodies were buried in tunnels that were later destroyed by Israel, and heavy machinery is required to dig through rubble to retrieve them.

People on a beach in southern Israel, with buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations in the northern Gaza Strip in the background (Leo Correa/AP)

The group also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his call to cut aid to Gaza, saying it was an attempt to manipulate humanitarian needs “for political gains”.

The ceasefire plan introduced by Mr Trump had called for all hostages — living and dead — to be handed over by a deadline that expired on Monday.

But under the deal, if that did not happen, Hamas was to share information about deceased hostages and try to hand them over as soon as possible.

Mr Netanyahu has said that Israel “will not compromise” and demanded that Hamas fulfil the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal about the return of hostages’ bodies.

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas he would green-light Israel to resume the war if the militant group did not return all of the hostages’ bodies (John McDonnell/AP)

Hamas has sought to assure the US through intermediaries that it is working to return dead hostages. American officials say retrieval of the bodies is hampered by the scope of the devastation in the territory, coupled with the presence of dangerous, unexploded ordnance.

The militant group has also told mediators that some bodies are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

On Wednesday, Israel received the remains of two more hostages shortly after its military said that one of eight bodies previously handed over was not that of a hostage.

Israel awaits in total the return of the bodies of 28 hostages.

Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday. In exchange, Israel freed around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Mourners in a funeral procession for a dead hostage in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Friday (Francisco Seco/AP)

Israel has also returned to Gaza the bodies of 90 Palestinians for burial. Israel is expected to turn over more bodies, although officials have not said how many are in its custody or how many will be returned. It is unclear whether the remains belong to Palestinians who died in Israeli custody or were taken from Gaza by Israeli troops.

Throughout the war, Israel’s military has exhumed bodies as part of its search for the remains of hostages.

A Palestinian forensics team examining the remains said some of the bodies showed signs of mistreatment.

Thousands more people are missing, according to the Red Cross and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Hamas was also put on the defensive after Mr Trump warned that “we will have no choice but to go in and kill them” if the militant group did not cease killings of rival factions inside Gaza.

Mr Trump said it would not be US forces that would mete out any punishment but “people very close, very nearby that will go in and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices”.

Buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations in the northern Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP)

The president did not specify if he was speaking of Israel, but action by Israeli forces could risk violating terms of the ceasefire agreement.

A Hamas official on Thursday defended the killings of alleged gang members that the militant group carried out in Gaza since Monday.

Speaking in Beirut, Hamas’s political representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdul-Hadi said the individuals who were killed “caused death and corruption in Gaza and killed displaced persons and aid seekers”.

Mr Hadi said the decision to sentence them to death had come from the “judiciary”, apparently referring to tribal customary judicial procedures. There are no functioning formal courts in the war-battered enclave.