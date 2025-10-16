Kenyan police fire at mourners as violence erupts at viewing of body of ex-PM

Kenyan police opened fire on Thursday, killing two people as they tried to control a crowd of mourners gathered for a public viewing of the body of former prime minister Raila Odinga, an influential politician who died a day earlier in India, officials said.

The country’s head of police operations Adamson Bungei confirmed the shooting at the 60,000-capacity football stadium in the capital Nairobi, where the viewing was to take place ahead of the funeral over the weekend.

“We have at least two deaths for now,” Mr Bungei told The Associated Press, describing what happened as a “confrontation”.

The body of Kenya’s former prime minister Raila Odinga arrives in Nairobi (Andrew Kasuku/AP)

It was not immediately clear what had ignited the violence.

Thousands of mourners had escorted Mr Odinga’s body from the country’s main airport, many walking for 29 kilometres (18 miles) to the stadium.

Mr Odinga died on Wednesday in India at the age of 80, after collapsing during a morning walk.

Efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital in India’s Kerala state were unsuccessful.

As the chartered plane with Mr Odinga’s body landed on Thursday morning in Nairobi, it was given a water cannon salute, with fire engines creating an arch of water over the aircraft.

Tensions first spiked during a planned ceremonial reception by close family and top leaders at the airport as mourners demanded to view the body.

Later, crowds walked alongside the military vehicle carrying Mr Odinga from the runway while waving twigs.

Supporters of Raila Odinga escort his body after its arrival in Nairobi, Kenya (Andrew Kasuku/AP)

At the stadium, tensions rose when a crowd surged and tried to breach a pavilion where the coffin was placed, prompting police to fire live bullets and tear gas.

Mourners fled towards the stadium gates, and a stampede erupted, leaving an unknown number of people injured.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto, members of the Odinga family and other dignitaries at the stadium remained locked inside a room for safety.

After calm returned, the public viewing took place hours later outside the stadium gates.

Mr Odinga was a respected and significant figure in Kenya, a veteran politician lauded by many for his fight for democracy.

“We are in mourning as a country. We loved Baba so much, he was the defender of the people,” said Beatrice Adala, one of the mourners at the airport.

Like many, she called Mr Odinga “Baba”, a Kiswahili honorific reserved for a beloved father figure.

Mr Odinga will be given a state funeral on Sunday at his rural home of Bondo, in western Kenya.

Mourners gather for the arrival of the body of Kenya’s former prime minister Raila Odinga (Samson Otieno/AP)

According to his family, he had requested to be buried quickly, ideally within 72 hours, which is unusual for popular leaders in this East African country.

Friday has been declared a public holiday and Kenyans are expected to gather at a different football stadium in Nairobi for a state funeral service.

Another public viewing will be held on Saturday in the western county of Kisumu, close to Mr Odinga’s rural home.

Mr Ruto, who won the 2022 election against Mr Odinga but later signed a political pact with him to appoint opposition members to the cabinet, mourned him as “a patriot of uncommon courage, a pan-Africanist, a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain”.

The president also declared seven days of national mourning for Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga ran for Kenya’s presidency five times over three decades – sometimes with enough support that many believed he might win.

Raila Odinga in 2017 (Ben Curtis/AP)

Although Mr Odinga never succeeded at becoming president, for many he was a revered figure and statesman whose activism helped steer Kenya into a vibrant multi-party democracy.

He came close to taking the presidency in 2007, when he narrowly lost to incumbent Mwai Kibaki in a disputed election marred by ethnic violence.

Mr Odinga then served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013 in a unity government put together with the mediation of the international community.

In 2017, a court nullified the presidential election – a first in Africa – after Mr Odinga challenged it, but he decided to boycott the subsequent repeat vote, asserting it would not be credible without reforms.