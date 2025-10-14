Trump threatens to pull Argentina support ‘if politics don’t align with US’

US president Donald Trump has threatened to pull assistance for Argentina if the nation’s internal politics do not go the United States’ way in its upcoming elections.

The comments came during a meeting between Mr Trump and Argentine president Javier Milei, whose country is set to hold mid-term elections for its legislative body later this month.

US presidents typically do not weigh in on the candidates in other countries’ democratic elections.

Referring to an opponent that was “extremely far-left” who encompassed a “philosophy that got Argentina into this problem in the first place”, Mr Trump warned that the United States would not “waste our time” with largesse toward Buenos Aires if Mr Milei does not prevail.

Mr Trump issued the warning over another country’s democratic elections (AP)

In addition to the mid-terms that will be a referendum on his policies, Mr Milei himself is up for re-election in 2027.

“If he loses, we are not going to be generous with Argentina,” Mr Trump said from the Cabinet Room as he prepared to eat lunch with Mr Milei.

The US leader stressed that the 20 billion dollar (£15 billion) assistance to Argentina, which administration officials strenuously deny is a bailout, was about helping “our neighbours”.

The aid, he added, is “just helping a great philosophy take over a great country”.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent added that the administration believed Mr Milei’s coalition in the upcoming mid-terms would “do quite well and continue his reform agenda”.

As he opened his lunch with Mr Milei, Mr Trump noted that the Argentine president, who is an economist by trade, is “Maga all the way”. That traditionally refers to his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”, but this time, it also meant “Make Argentina Great Again”.

Ahead of his White House meeting, Mr Milei lavished praise on Mr Trump, deploying a tactic that has helped transform Mr Milei’s cash-strapped country into one of the Trump administration’s closest allies.

Mr Milei has given strong backing to Donald Trump, and his stance on cuts to government spending have won him many Republican supporters (AP)

The effusive declarations are nothing new for Mr Milei – whose dramatic cuts to state spending and attacks on “woke leftists” have won him a following among US conservatives.

“Your commitment to life, freedom and peace has restored hope to the world,” Mr Milei wrote on social media Monday, congratulating the US president on securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza, where a truce is holding after a devastating, two-year Israel-Hamas war.

“It is an honour to consider you not only an ally in the defence of those values, but also a dear friend and an example of leadership that inspires all those who believe in freedom,” he said.

Mr Milei arrived at the White House on Tuesday afternoon and was warmly greeted by Mr Trump. The two men posed for photos, both giving a thumbs-up.

When asked by a reporter for his message to Argentina, Mr Trump said: “We love them. We will be there for them,” adding that Mr Milei is a “very great leader”.

Experts say Mr Milei comes to the White House with two clear objectives. One is to negotiate US tariff exemptions or reductions for Argentine products.

The other is to see how the United States will implement a 20 billion dollar currency swap line to prop up Argentina’s peso and replenish its depleted foreign currency reserves ahead of the polls later this month.