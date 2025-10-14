Grammy-winning R&B singer D’Angelo dies aged 51

D’Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B singer who garnered mainstream attention with the shirtless Untitled (How Does It Feel) music video, has died. He was 51.

The singer, whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer, died on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family.

They confirmed in the statement that he died after a diagnosis of cancer.

His family called him a “shining star of our family and has dimmed his light for us in this life”, adding that they are “eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind”.

D’Angelo at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans (Cheryl Gerber/Invision/AP)

In his music, raspy-voiced D’Angelo blended hip-hop grit, emphatic soul and gospel-rooted emotion into a sound that helped spearhead the neo-soul movement of the 1990s.

Earlier this year, D’Angelo, from Virginia celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album Brown Sugar, a platinum-selling offering that produced signature hits such as Lady and the title track.

The 1995 album earned him multiple Grammy nominations and cemented him as one of R&B’s most original new voices.

D’Angelo’s sultry vocal style — a mix of raspy texture and church-bred fluidity — set him apart from his peers. That voice became inseparable from the striking visuals of his 2000 single Untitled (How Does It Feel).

The minimalist, shirtless music video became a cultural touchstone, igniting conversations around artistry, sexuality and vulnerability in black male representation.

The song earned him a Grammy for best male R&B vocal performance and propelled his album Voodoo to top the Billboard 200 chart and winning the Grammy for best R&&B album.

D’Angelo duetted with Lauryn Hill on the soulful ballad Nothing Even Matters, a highlight of her landmark 1998 album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

He also contributed to The Roots’ 1996 album Illadelph Halflife and was part of the supergroup Black Men United, which yielded one song: U Will Know, which D’Angelo wrote and co-produced, for the film Jason’s Lyric in 1994.

D’Angelo’s partner was Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone. They met while he was finishing Brown Sugar. Stone worked on the album with D’Angelo and the two co-wrote the song Everyday for her 1999 debut album, Black Diamond.

Stone described D’Angelo as her “musical soulmate”, to The Associated Press in 1999, adding that their working relationship was “like milk and cereal … Musically, it was magic. It’s something that I have not been able to do with any other producer or musician”.

They had a son together, the artist Swayvo Twain, born Michael Archer Jr.

Stone died earlier this year in a car crash. She was 63.

D’Angelo also has a daughter, Imani Archer.

“I remember hearing your music for the first time… I said to myself damn whoever this is they are anointed,” actor Jamie Foxx said on social media.

“Then when I finally got a chance to see you… Like everyone when they saw the most incredible music video of our time… I was blown away… I thought to myself I have to see this person in concert… I had my chance to see you at the house of blues… You came out and got right down to business… Your voice was silky and flawless… I was graciously envious of your style and your swag…”

After Voodoo, D’Angelo withdrew from the spotlight for more than a decade, fuelling speculation about personal struggles and creative battles.

His long-awaited return came in 2014 with Black Messiah, credited to D’Angelo and The Vanguard. The politically charged album arrived amid nationwide protests and helped usher in a wave of activist music responding to police killings of black Americans and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 chart and won him a Grammy for best R&B album. Its standout single, Really Love, earned him another Grammy for best R&B song and earned a nomination for record of the year.

In May, D’Angelo withdrew from being a headliner for the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia because of “an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery (he) had earlier this year”, the artist shared in a statement. D’Angelo said he was advised the performance “could further complicate matters”.

Beyond his biggest singles, D’Angelo’s catalogue includes fan favourites such as Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine, Cruisin’ and Devil’s Pie.

He inspired a wave of artists including Maxwell, Alicia Keys and Frank Ocean.