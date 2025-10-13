Trump urges Israel to seize chance for peace ahead of summit on Gaza’s future

President Donald Trump told Israeli politicians that their country had no more to achieve on the battlefield and must work toward peace in the Middle East after two years of war against Hamas and skirmishes with Hezbollah and Iran.

Mr Trump also used his speech to the Knesset to urge the Israeli president to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

Although the US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas remains fragile, Mr Trump is determined to seize an opportunity to chase an elusive regional harmony.

President Donald Trump was welcomed to the Knesset like a hero (Evan Vucci/AP)

“Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change,” he declared to the Knesset, which welcomed him as a hero.

“Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arms,” Mr Trump said.

“You’ve won. I mean, you’ve won. Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

President Donald Trump was hours behind schedule as he delivered his speech in the Knesset (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP)

Mr Trump promised to help rebuild Gaza, which has been devastated during the conflict, and urged Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence”.

“After tremendous pain and death and hardship, now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.”

Mr Trump even plans to make a gesture to Iran, where he bombed three nuclear sites during the country’s brief war with Israel earlier this year, by saying “the hand of friendship and co-operation is always open”.

“We merely want to live in peace,” he said. “We don’t want any looming threats over our heads.”

World leaders gathered in Egypt for the summit (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

The US president will continue on to Egypt for a summit with more than two dozen other nations, although he was running hours late as speeches at the Knesset continued longer than expected.”They might not be there by the time I get there, but we’ll give it a shot,” Mr Trump joked after needling Israeli leaders for talking so much.

There was a chance that Mr Netanyahu would join him, and Egypt even announced his attendance. However, Netanyahu’s office said later that he would not be going because the summit was too close to the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Israeli politicians chanted Mr Trump’s name and gave him standing ovation after standing ovation throughout the speech.

Members of the Knesset applaud as President Donald Trump addresses the body (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

Some people in the audience wore red hats that resembled his “Make America Great Again” caps, although these versions said “Trump, The Peace President”.

Mr Netanyahu hailed the American leader as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House” and he promised to work with him going forward.

“Mr President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace,” he said. “And together, Mr President, we will achieve this peace.”