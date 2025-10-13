Seven living hostages freed by Hamas ‘now in Israeli custody’

The Israeli military has taken custody of seven living hostages freed by Hamas from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The military said it had the seven after they were handed over by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The seven hostages will cross into Israel before being transferred to a military base where they will be reunited with their families. They will then be taken by helicopter to Israeli hospitals.

Hamas said it would release 20 living Israeli prisoners in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians (AP)

Hamas earlier said it would release 20 living hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

The exchange comes as part of the ceasefire reached in the two-year Israel-Hamas war.