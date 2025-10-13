Living hostages and Palestinian prisoners released as part of ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas has released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza as part of a ceasefire, pausing two years of war that pummelled the territory, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, and left scores of captives in militant hands.

The hostages, all men, have returned to Israel, where they will be reunited with their families and undergo medical checks.

Omri Miran was reunited with his loved ones after being released by Hamas (IDF via AP)

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal, although the exact timing of the release remains unclear.

Meanwhile, a convoy of Israeli vehicles, Red Cross jeeps and buses left Ofer Prison for the occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon, carrying some of the 250 long-term prisoners set to be released in the exchange.

Mr Trump met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv (AP)

The buses are heading to the centre of Beitunia, the nearest Palestinian town, where friends and families await their arrival.

In Tel Aviv, families and friends of the hostages who gathered in a square broke into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the first group of hostages was in the hands of the Red Cross. Tens of thousands of Israelis watched the transfers at public screenings across the country.

Gali Berman was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza (AP)

Israel released the first photos of hostages arriving home, including one showing 28-year-old twins Gali and Ziv Berman embracing as they were reunited. Hostages previously released had said the twins from Kfar Aza were held separately.

The photos of the first seven hostages released on Monday showed them looking pale but less gaunt than some of the hostages freed in January.

Palestinian prisoners were greeted after being released from an Israeli prison (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Earlier, while Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel, an armoured vehicle flying an Israeli flag fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd. As drones buzzed overhead, the group scattered.

The tear gas followed the circulation of a flier warning that anyone supporting what it called “terrorist organisations” risks arrest.

Israel’s military did not respond to questions about the flier.

The prisoners being released include 250 people serving life sentences for convictions in attacks on Israelis, in addition to 1,700 seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge.

Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP)

They will be returned to the West Bank or Gaza or sent into exile.

While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners has raised hopes that it marks the end of the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group.

The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

Thousands of people have gathered to celebrate in Tel Aviv as the release unfolds (AP)

US President Donald Trump is in Israel to celebrate the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas before continuing on to Egypt for a key summit that he hopes will solidify an end to the war and pave the way for a more durable peace in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that he was “committed to this peace” in a speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Mr Trump is also expected to address the Knesset, and later will attend a summit to discuss the US-proposed deal and post-war plans with other leaders, though Mr Netanyahu’s office has said that the Israeli leader will not travel to Egypt due to a Jewish holiday.

President Donald Trump talks with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump may also stop at the Sheba Medical Centre to meet some of the newly released Israeli hostages.

“This is a great day, this is a whole new beginning,” Mr Trump told reporters after arriving at the Knesset. “And I think there’s never been an event like it, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The US leader is planning to declare “the historic dawn of a new Middle East” in a speech to officials and that “generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change,” according to excerpts released by the White House.

Mr Trump will also insist that “Israel has won all that can be won by force of arms” and “it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity.”

In a gesture to Iran, which fought a brief war with Israel earlier this year, Mr Trump plans to say that “the hand of friendship and co-operation is always open”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Mr Netanyahu greeted Mr Trump on the tarmac as a military band played. In Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, the site of continuous demonstrations during two years of war, the crowd cheered for Mr Trump.