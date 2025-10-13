In Pictures: Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are welcomed home

The last surviving hostages from Gaza have been returned home to Israel in a defining exchange in the fragile ceasefire that has paused two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Ziv Berman, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip gestures from the window of a helicopter (Leo Correa/AP)

Matan Angrest, an Israeli hostage released from the Gaza Strip puts his hands on his face after disembarking from a helicopter (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Freed Israeli hostage Alon Ohel was released from Hamas captivity (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The Red Cross helped to bring the hostages, including Eitan Mor, back into Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

A freed Israeli hostage holds an Israeli flag (Francisco Seco/AP)

Eitan Mor meeting his family for the first time since he was taken hostage by Hamas (IDF via AP)

Eitan Mor celebrates his release with a family selfie (IDF via AP)

Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel as part of the deal, and hundreds boarded buses and arrived to welcoming crowds in the West Bank and Gaza.

A Palestinian prisoner makes the victory sign after being released from an Israeli prison (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

More than 1,750 prisoners are to be released as part of the ceasefire deal (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Hundreds in Gaza and the West Bank waited for coaches to bring their loved ones back (Mahmoud Illean/PA)