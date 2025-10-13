In Pictures: Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are welcomed home
Emotional scenes as celebrations erupt amid the return of hostages and prisoners in Israel and Gaza.
By contributor PA
Published
The last surviving hostages from Gaza have been returned home to Israel in a defining exchange in the fragile ceasefire that has paused two years of war between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel as part of the deal, and hundreds boarded buses and arrived to welcoming crowds in the West Bank and Gaza.