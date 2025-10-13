First of surviving Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross by Hamas

Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

There was no immediate information on their condition.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The living hostages will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and then to the Israeli military, which will take them to the Reim military base to be reunited with families.

Family and friends of Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein celebrate as they await his release (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday it had begun “a multi-phase operation” to oversee the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Hamas released a list early on Monday morning of the 20 living hostages it will free as part of the ceasefire, and a list of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said will be released by Israeli authorities.

Major Israeli TV stations were airing special overnight broadcasts ahead of the hostages’ release as anticipation grew. People began to gather near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv before dawn.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

An international task force will work to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel’s co-ordinator for the hostages and the missing.

The timing has not been announced for the release of Palestinian prisoners. They include 250 people serving life sentences for convictions in attacks on Israelis, in addition to 1,700 seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge. They will be returned to the West Bank or Gaza or sent into exile.

US President Donald Trump was first visiting Israel on Monday, where a White House schedule said he will meet with families of the hostages and speak at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Mr Trump will continue to Egypt, where President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office said he will co-chair a “peace summit” Monday with regional and international leaders.