Aid entering Gaza ramps up as Israelis await release of hostages

Preparations are under way for a ramp-up of aid entering the Gaza Strip under a ceasefire deal many hope will signal an end to the devastating two-year war.

The Israeli defence body in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza, COGAT, said the volume entering Gaza is likely to now increase to around 600 trucks per day, as stipulated in the agreement.

Egypt said it is sending 400 trucks carrying aid into Gaza on Sunday. The trucks will have to be inspected by Israeli forces before being allowed in.

Associated Press footage showed dozens of trucks crossing the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. The Egyptian Red Crescent said the trucks include medical supplies, tents, blankets, food and fuel.

A line of vehicles can be seen on a satellite image waiting to travel north along the Al Rashid Street to Gaza City, as Palestinians return (Planet Labs PBC/AP)

In recent months, the UN and its partners have been able to deliver only 20% of the aid needed in Gaza because of the fighting, border closures and Israeli restrictions on what enters.

Expanding Israeli offensives and restrictions on humanitarian aid have triggered a hunger crisis, including famine in parts of the territory.

The UN has said it has about 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine and other humanitarian aid ready to enter Gaza once Israel gives the green light.

Preparations are also under way on Sunday for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.

A message sent on Saturday from Gal Hirsch, Israel’s co-ordinator, told hostage families to prepare for the release of their loved ones starting Monday morning. One of the families of the hostages confirmed the note’s authenticity.

The amount of aid entering Gaza is expected to ramp up now the ceasefire has been agreed (Mohammed Arafat/PA)

Mr Hirsch said preparations in hospitals and in Rei’im camp are complete to receive the live hostages, while the dead will be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification.

An international taskforce will start working to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within the 72-hour period, said Mr Hirsch. Officials have said the search for the bodies of the dead, some of whom may be buried under rubble, could take time.

Israeli officials believe about 20 of the hostages out of 48 held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza are still alive. All of the living hostages are expected to be released on Monday.

US President Donald Trump, who pushed to clinch the ceasefire deal, is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning. He will meet with families of hostages and speak at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, according to a schedule released by the White House.

He will then continue on to Egypt, where the office of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has said he will co-chair a “peace summit” attended by regional and international leaders.

Timing has not yet been announced for the release of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel who are to be freed under the deal. They include 250 people serving life sentences in addition to 1,700 people seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge.